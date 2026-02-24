Bishop Doug﻿ ﻿Announces Resignation Timeline as Bishop Diocesan

Dear Sisters, Brothers, Siblings who are the Episcopal Church in Northern Indiana-

Grace and peace be with you in Jesus, the Crucified and Risen One!

On 11 February 2026, I sent an email to Dean Brian Grantz, in his capacity as President of the Standing Committee, sharing my timeline leading to resignation as Bishop of Northern Indiana.

I also included Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe and his assistant in this email communication because I have been in conversation with Bishop Sean since September 2025 about possible next steps in Episcopal transition in our diocese.

Quoting from my email, "It is clear to me that the possibility of reunification with the Diocese of Indianapolis is some years away, if ever. As I said in my Pastoral Address at convention in November, "During the next several months, working with the leadership of our diocese, we will consider whether to elect the next and ninth bishop of Northern Indiana OR because we are serious about continuing to consider the possibility of reunification with our siblings in Indianapolis, to call for the election of a Bishop Provisional until that decision is made."

I then forwarded the email to the other members of our Standing Committee and to the members of our Diocesan Council. On Sunday, 15 February, Dean Brian arranged a Zoom call with members of the Standing Committee and Diocesan Council, during which I was available for questions. I then excused myself from the meeting, so that they could continue their conversation.

Here are the details of my timeline:

It is my intention to resign as Bishop of Northern Indiana on 31 August 2027. Because I was only able to take two months of sabbatical in 2022 (given the COVID pandemic, General Convention and the Lambeth Conference) I plan to take four months of sabbatical beginning 13 December 2026 through 3 April 2027.

I will return to the office on 4 April 2027 to resume my responsibilities as Bishop Diocesan and to work with our deputation, as we prepare for the July General Convention and engage in legislative hearings prior to convention.

I will conclude my work on Saturday, 31 July 2027, having moved out of the Diocesan Office at the cathedral by that time.

I will take the month of August as vacation, informing the Church Pension Group (CPG) of my official retirement date of 31 August 2027.

The wider church is committed to making the necessary resources available to EDNIN, as this time of discernment and transition begins. On Tuesday of this week, I had a Zoom call with Sarah Stonesifer Boylan, Senior Leadership Development Officer for The Episcopal Church. She will serve as the liaison to the Standing Committee, working with Dean Brian Grantz, as President of the Standing Committee, in establishing next steps regarding the election of a Bishop Provisional or a Bishop Diocesan. I ask that you please uphold our elected leadership in prayer and I encourage you to participate in this work of discernment and transition.

I will not participate in those conversations but will focus my attention and energy on engaging, as I have during my episcopacy, the Five Marks of Mission…telling, teaching, tending, transforming and treasuring… as I move toward leave-taking and ending my Pastoral Relationship as your bishop. I remain humbled and honored to have served as your bishop these 10+ years and will continue to give you my sincere commitment during the next 18 months.

I’d like to conclude with a prayer from Simple Prayers for Complicated Lives by Jennifer Philips, which I have amended.

Let us pray...

“God of Unfolding Mystery and Inexhaustible Wisdom, before us lies a variety of decisions within which we ask your help. Draw us into the depths of prayer to listen and to speak our hearts desire. Lend us clarity to know when we must choose, and patience to let your will take form within us, until that time, without anxiety. When the moments of decision come, guide us to choose well and then, in your mercy, bless our choices. Amen.”

Blessings in these Lenten days,

Doug

(he, him, his)